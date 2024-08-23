DCAC Live 2024 Recognizes Platinum Sponsors For Their Support In Austin, Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TX, USA, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Data Center Anti-Conference (DCAC ) is thrilled to announce and recognize our Platinum Sponsors for DCAC Live 2024, taking place in Austin, Texas, from September 24th to 26th. This year's theme, "The Calm Before the AI Storm," promises an event filled with groundbreaking discussions, cutting-edge technology, and industry-leading insights, all made possible by the incredible support of our Platinum Sponsors.We are proud to have the following industry leaders as Platinum Sponsors:Rosendin: As one of the nation's largest employee-owned electrical contractors, Rosendin has a century-long history of powering innovation in the data center industry. Their commitment to quality and safety makes them an invaluable partner for DCAC Live 2024.Starline: A leading manufacturer of customizable power distribution solutions, Starline continues to revolutionize the data center industry with their innovative products. Their support helps ensure DCAC Live remains at the forefront of technological advancement.RPower: Specializing in backup power solutions, RPower plays a critical role in keeping data centers operational during power disruptions. Their expertise and dedication to reliability are key to the success of this year's event.Chekhub: Chekhub's intelligent platform streamlines operations and project management, driving efficiency in the data center space. Their innovative approach aligns perfectly with the forward-thinking nature of DCAC Live 2024.INNIO Group: A global leader in energy solutions, INNIO Group delivers innovative and sustainable energy services that are crucial for the data center industry. Their support helps power the future of data center operations.IES Communications: Known for their comprehensive infrastructure solutions, IES Communications is a powerhouse in the design, implementation, and support of communication systems. Their expertise ensures that DCAC Live is connected and cutting-edge.Mission Critical Interior Solutions, Inc.: Specializing in high-performance environments, Mission Critical Interior Solutions provides tailored solutions that meet the demanding needs of data centers. Their support is instrumental in creating the optimal setting for this year's conference.DCAC Live 2024 is set to be the premier event for industry professionals seeking to explore the latest trends, technologies, and challenges in the data center industry. With the theme "The Calm Before the AI Storm," attendees can expect a deep dive into the future of artificial intelligence, its impact on data centers, and how to prepare for the rapid technological advancements on the horizon.David Isaac, Co-Founder of DCAC Live, expressed his gratitude: "We are incredibly fortunate to have such a distinguished group of Platinum Sponsors supporting DCAC Live 2024. Their commitment to innovation and excellence mirrors our own, and we are excited to partner with them to deliver an unforgettable experience in Austin."DCAC Live 2024 promises to be a landmark event in the data center industry, offering unparalleled opportunities for networking, learning, and collaboration. Don't miss your chance to be part of this groundbreaking conference.Get your tickets now and join us in Austin, Texas, from September 24th to 26th, 2024, as we prepare for "The Calm Before the AI Storm."About DCAC LiveDCAC Live is the premier anti-conference for the data center industry, offering a unique platform for industry leaders to engage in candid discussions, share innovative ideas, and forge lasting connections. Hosted in Austin, Texas, DCAC Live is known for its unconventional approach, blending serious industry insights with a laid-back atmosphere.

