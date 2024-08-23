Global Lipstick Market Size To Worth USD 15.53 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.07%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Lipstick Size Was Valued at USD 9.47 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Lipstick Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 15.53 Billion by 2033, aaccording to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Kylie Cosmetics, Colorbar Cosmetics, Avon Products Inc., L'Oréal Group, Unilever, Shiseido Company, Hermès, Estée Lauder Companies, Beiersdorf AG, Mary Kay Inc., Revlon Inc., Coty Inc., Procter & Gamble, Amorepacific Corporation, Others

New York, United States , Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Lipstick Market Size is to Grow from USD 9.47 Billion in 2023 to USD 15.53 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.07% during the projected period.









The main ingredients of lipstick, which is applied to the lips to add color, texture, and protection, include waxes, oils, pigments, and emollients. Due to its invention in ancient civilizations, lipstick has developed into a versatile beauty requirement. Its main advantages include expressing personal style, increasing self-confidence, and improving facial aesthetics by drawing attention to the lips. In addition, lipstick usually contains hydrating components to protect and moisturize the lips, making it an acceptable choice for everyday use. A major driver of the lipstick market is the growing demand for beauty products and cosmetics. A growing number of consumers are becoming aware of the health benefits of organic cosmetics and are seeking natural and organic lip color products. In Western countries like North America and Europe, lip tints that are almost covered in the lip line are growing in popularity. Similar to some colors have been in high demand around the world, like pink, peach, and naked. However, Heavy metals and other hazardous chemicals, possibly cancer-causing, are present in lipsticks. The existence of heavy metals and similar compounds can restrict market growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 220 pages with 105 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Lipstick Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Product Type (Matte, Crème, Long-wearing, and Shimmer), By Form (Stick, Liquid, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, E-commerce, Multi Branded Retail Stores, Departmental/Grocery Stores, Online Channels, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The matte segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global lipstick market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of product type, the global lipstick market is divided into matte, crème, long-wearing, and shimmer. Among these, the matte segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global lipstick market during the projected timeframe. Due to its application smoothly and offers superior coverage, matte lipstick is an excellent choice. It is also readily available in liquid and stick form for convenient application.

The stick segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global lipstick market during the estimated period.

On the basis of form, the global lipstick market is divided into stick, liquid, and others. Among these, the stick segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global lipstick market during the estimated period. The stick is an easy method of dispensing material, and colored wax is available in a wide range of sizes, colors, and styles. Moreover, the pencil shape facilitates sharpening, preserving a pointed and sharp tip for a long time.

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global lipstick market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of distribution channels, the global lipstick market is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, e-commerce, multi-branded retail stores, departmental/grocery stores, online channels, and others. Among these, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global lipstick market during the projected timeframe. Customers can easily acquire a variety of cosmetic products on their daily shopping expeditions at supermarkets and hypermarkets, which include lipsticks.

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the global lipstick market over the forecast period .

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the global lipstick market over the forecast period. Growing public awareness of the negative consequences of compound-based beautifying treatments is a major factor driving this market in this region and is causing a shift in consumer preference toward natural lip tones.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global lipstick market during the projected timeframe. Global brands are expected to start to enter the market during the projection period. It is also anticipated that attractive and creative packaging will increase the market's size and clientele in this region.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global lipstick market over the forecast period. A highly competitive atmosphere is generated by the presence of independent and established brands, which leads to ongoing innovation in North America.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global lipstick market include Kylie Cosmetics, Colorbar Cosmetics, Avon Products Inc., L'Oréal Group, Unilever, Shiseido Company, Hermès, Estée Lauder Companies, Beiersdorf AG, Mary Kay Inc., Revlon Inc., Coty Inc., Procter & Gamble, Amorepacific Corporation, and Others.

Recent Developments

In May 2023, 'Take Me As I Am,' the first 3-in-1 lipstick in history, was launched by Colorbar Cosmetics, one of the most renowned cosmetic companies in India. The vegan composition of the brand's first-ever refillable lipstick is incredibly pigmented and long-lasting. The fact that it is packaged entirely of ultra-premium, recyclable aluminum is an additional bonus.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global lipstick market based on the below-mentioned segments:

