Yocan Black Unveils Next-Generation Vaporizers: Innovation And Quality At The Forefront

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shenzhen, China, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yocan Black , a subsidiary of Yocan established in 2023, has made a significant impact on the vaporizer with the release of six groundbreaking products. Now, they are excited to introduce the next generation of devices-seven new products that embody Yocan Black's commitment to quality and innovation.









Smart Rig

Yocan Black has launched four products in the Smart Rig lineup: Celestial 2, Max 2, Go, and Sip.

Celestial 2 has upgraded airflow mode compared to the first generation, with a stronger atomization function, more precise temperature control, and equipped with a new atomization coil.

Max 2 has more precise temperature control than the first generation, faster temperature increase efficiency, and can reach the temperature set by the user quickly.

Sip is a device that can be used for different cups, enhancing its convenience and privacy. It is equipped with straws of two materials so that users can choose their favourite ones. It is equipped with a dab tool on the body. Users need to switch the atomization temperature (490°F, 510°F, 530°F, 545°F) by operating the Joystick in different directions. Different temperatures will have different light displays.

Go is a device that users can carry with them. Its entire appearance is similar to a soda can. We equipped it with a silicone protective cover and let the charging cable wrap around the protective cover to become a hand rope for easy carrying. The device is also equipped with a dab tool on the body. There is an OLED display on the front and a power button below the screen. The up and down directions allow users to set the temperature (440°F-660°F) and the left and right directions allow users to set the time (15S-120S).

Each model is equipped with the latest coil-Cloud2, which is a coil that supports precise temperature adjustment and ensures heat control. Featuring a ceramic bowl for easy cleaning and superior taste, it offers 360° heating for total heat immersion. Made from medical-grade stainless steel, it guarantees infinite life with over 2,000 sessions.

Each model is crafted with top-tier materials and designed to elevate the user experience with upgraded features and superior build quality.

Smart Pen

The Ace 2 in Yocan Black's Smart Pen lineup is an upgraded version of the first generation. It operates similarly to the first generation, but its airflow mode has been upgraded with a coil that makes atomization more efficient, and the mouthpiece has been upgraded to a visual one. The Ace 2 redefines convenience and portability, combining sleek design with advanced heating technology for an unmatched vaping experience on the go.

Battery

The new addition to the Battery lineup, designed for the discerning user, Case offers unmatched discretion and a seamless vaping experience, ensuring your sessions remain private and uninterrupted.

Smart Carb Cap

Yocan Black has also introduced a new product, the Smart Carb Cap: Heat Vision. This device revolutionizes temperature control, allowing users to monitor and adjust their vaping experience in real time for ultimate precision.

Discover the future of vaping with Yocan Black's latest innovations. Visit Yocan Black for detailed product information and to explore how our next-generation devices can enhance your vaping experience.

About Yocan

Yocan is a renowned name in the vaping industry, celebrated for its craftsmanship and stringent quality standards. The company's team of expert researchers and designers meticulously creates vaporizers that eliminate the harmful toxins commonly associated with traditional smoking.

Yocan Black, a subsidiary of Yocan, is dedicated not only to providing healthier smoking alternatives but also to encouraging a shift in the perception of smoking, promoting a more refined way of thinking and living. Yocan Technology stands at the intersection of technology and health, continually striving to offer innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern consumers. Our mission is to redefine the perception of smoking through cutting-edge technology and innovation, offering consumers not just products, but a refined way of living that embraces the future of wellness.

Website:

Instagram:

YouTube: @YocanBlack

Media Contact

Jimmy Wen

info(at)yocantech.com

SOURCE Yocan Tech

CONTACT: Jimmy Wen Yocan