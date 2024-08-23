Nurexone Biologic Invited To Present Groundbreaking Exopten Therapy At Prestigious September Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Participation in the events in Boston and New York highlights the Company's prominence in regenerative and exosome technology

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX), (OTCQB: NRXBF), (Germany: J90) (the“ Company ” or“ NurExone ”) is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Lior Shaltiel, has been invited to speak at the upcoming Bioprocess International being held from September 23 – 26 in Boston, MA. NurExone's participation in this event highlights the Company's leadership role in the field of exosomes for clinical applications and regenerative medicine. Dr. Shaltiel will showcase the Company's promising ExoPTEN nanodrug, a potential treatment for acute spinal cord injuries and other central nervous system indications, such as glaucoma care.



Dr. Shaltiel's presentation will focus on“A Comparative Analysis of AbbVie and NurExone's approaches to Effective Spinal Cord Injury Treatment”. This conference is a significant global event in bioprocessing and manufacturing, and an opportunity to engage with collaboration partners, industry leaders, researchers, and innovators.

In addition, Dr. Shaltiel has also been invited as a panelist to the Pioneering Israel Medicine Conference being held on September 22 in New York, NY. During this event, he will share insights into NurExone's groundbreaking work in the exosomes for regenerative medicine. This prestigious event, which highlights the latest medical innovations emerging from Israel, will feature Nobel Prize Laureate Professor Aaron Ciechanover as a keynote speaker.

Dr. Shaltiel's participation in both prestigious conferences highlights NurExone's growing influence in the field of regenerative medicine and exosome technologies.

About NurExone

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange (“ TSXV ”) and OTCQB listed pharmaceutical company that is developing a platform for biologically-guided exosome-based therapies to be delivered, non-invasively, to patients who have suffered Central Nervous System injuries. The Company's first product, ExoPTEN for acute spinal cord injury, was proven to recover motor function in 75% of laboratory rats when administered intranasally. ExoPTEN has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA. The NurExone platform technology is expected to offer novel solutions to drug companies interested in noninvasive targeted drug delivery for other indications.

