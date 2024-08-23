Lorna Inspires Unveils First-Ever Couples Conference Designed To Strengthen Relationships And Marriage

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AJAX, Ontario, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lorna Inspires has announced the launch of their first-ever couples titled; The Couples Guide: Building a Strong Foundation. This conference is designed for newlyweds, couples or individuals looking to build a strong foundational relationship. The event will take place on September 21st, 2024 at 78B Old Kingston Road, Ajax, ON L1T 2Z8 from 9:30am to 3:30 pm.



Lorna Inspires was Founded by Lorna Kennedy Murray, an Image and Etiquette Consulting Expert. The organization is dedicated to helping individuals become confident and comfortable in their daily life and social interactions. The conference was inspired after Kennedy Murray observed that couples often invest heavily in wedding planning but neglect marriage preparation. In order to help prepare couples for a successful marriage, the event will focus on teaching relationship-building skills as well as tips to help couples find happiness and fulfillment.

Key sessions will include; Effective Communication Strategies, Budget and Financial Management, Etiquette Tips, Personal Styling and more. The conference will also feature professional guest speakers, Evan Thompson, Writer and Communication Coach alongside Constance Beck, Founder of Global Maxfin Investments Inc. and Life, Health and Disability Insurance Coach.

“When planning this event, I wanted to have a well-rounded and insightful seminar that gave both couples and individuals knowledge on how to lead a successful and fulfilling marriage,” Kennedy Murray shares.“I have no doubt that this event will be beneficial to all those who attend.”

Lorna Inspires was discovered after Kennedy Murray moved to Canada and struggled to fit in with cultural customs and her social lifestyle. From her styling to personal interactions, she struggled to feel accepted and confident in herself. After encountering an individual who made a powerful first impression with her wardrobe presence, Kennedy Murray became inspired to learn the foundations of Etiquette and Image

Consulting. This pathway led her to open LI in 2021 and to teach others how to achieve the same. Today, she is proud to be a leader, educator and mentor to individuals and couples seeking to learn how to build confidence in their personal and professional life.

To learn more about Lorna Inspires or to purchase tickets for The Couples' Guide: Building a Strong Foundation, visit . Early-bird tickets will be available until August 31, 2024.

About Lorna Inspires

Lorna Kennedy Murray, Owner of Lorna Inspires is on a mission to help individuals gain confidence in themselves through image and etiquette consulting. She has also earned certification as a Skills for Success Workplace Practitioner that provides career consulting and skills training for professionals. Lorna is currently a proud member of the Ajax-Pickering Board of Trade and has had the opportunity to guest speak at various events hosted by multiple organizations.

For further information please contact Lorna Kennedy Murray at ... .



