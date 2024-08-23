Dr. Simon Ourian Reviews IPL Therapy: Addressing Skin Pigmentation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IPL therapy offers noninvasive skin rejuvenation, hair removal, and more with little downtime, but it can have side effects and often requires multiple sessions

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As people increasingly seek cosmetic treatments that don't involve surgery, IPL (Intense Pulse Light) therapy has gained popularity, being recognized for its noninvasive nature, and minimal recovery time.

IPL offers significant benefits, especially for those seeking nonsurgical solutions for skin rejuvenation, hair removal, and pigmentation issues. IPL therapy is a versatile and widely used treatment option for various skin conditions, offering noticeable improvements with minimal discomfort and downtime.

Dr. Simon Ourian, founder of Epione Beverly Hills, will dive in and give us his expert review of IPL and the pros and cons of receiving the treatment. Emitting a broad-spectrum light that penetrates the skin and targets specific pigments or structures without damaging the surrounding tissue, IPL therapy remains one of the top trending noninvasive cosmetic procedures worldwide. Celebrities and models worldwide have celebrated and endorsed IPL, with many sharing their positive experiences and results online, furthering the trend.

Pros:

- IPL provides visible improvements in a range of skin conditions, with long-lasting results

- As a non-invasive procedure, IPL offers minimal downtime, making it easy to return to normal activities and being able to fit anyone's busy schedule

- Treatment can be customized and tailored to the patient's desires, along with addressing several skin issues in a single session

- Complements the skin overall by stimulating collagen production

- The versatility of IPL includes addressing multiple types of skin issues, including pigmentation, vascular lesions, acne, and unwanted hair

- Being non-invasive, it is essential to note that there are no incisions or injections, which cut down on the risk factor



Cons:

- While side effects are generally expected, they include redness, swelling, and pigmentation changes, which are similar to a mild sunburn.

- IPL is less effective and riskier for individuals with darker skin, as there is a higher chance of pigmentation issues

- Some patients have reported discomfort during the procedure, although this varies depending on the individual's pain tolerance and the area being treated.

- If the device is used incorrectly or if the skin is overly sensitive, there is a risk of burns, blisters, or scarring. It is essential to always go to an experienced and skilled provider before any kind of cosmetic treatment or enhancement.

- Depending on the skin condition, multiple sessions are often needed, which can result costly overtime

Advancements in IPL technology over the years have made treatments safer, more effective, and more comfortable. In return, these factors have contributed to its increased popularity. Home devices have been introduced to the public, making the treatment more accessible, further boosting its popularity. As the worldwide population ages, there is a growing demand for anti-aging treatments like IPL. Younger people are increasingly seeking IPL treatments for preventive care and measures.

Hair Removal:

IPL has become one of the popular methods for long-term hair reduction, particularly among those looking for alternatives to shaving, waxing, or laser hair removal. The broad-spectrum light of the IPL is absorbed by the pigment (melanin) in the hair follicles.

The absorbed light is converted into heat strong enough to damage the hair follicles. The heat disrupts the hair growth cycle, particularly in the growth phase, preventing the hair from growing back. Over multiple sessions, the IPL gradually will reduce hair growth. The hair becomes finer and lighter with each session, and eventually, some follicles may stop producing hair.

There are major differences between IPL and laser hair removal. IPL uses multiple wavelengths that spread out over a larger area of skin, which is preferred when treating larger areas like the legs or back. However, IPL might be considered less precise as the multiple wavelengths may be absorbed by the surrounding skin, not just the targeted follicles. Because it is less focused, more sessions may be needed to achieve desired results.

IPL has been considered less painful than LHR. IPL devices often have cooling mechanisms to reduce discomfort.

Overall, IPL has proven as a top aesthetics treatment worldwide. Always consult with an experienced and skilled dermatologist or aesthetic professional who can help you decide that IPL therapy is right for you.

Dr. Ourian is a renowned expert in cosmetic dermatology and greatly celebrated by some of the biggest names in Hollywood and across the world for technique of non-invasive procedures. Epione Beverly Hills, offers cutting-edge treatment and personalized care on a patient-to-patient basis.

