Lucara Uncovers The Second-Largest Diamond In Botswana

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Canada's Lucara Diamond Corp announced late Wednesday that it had discovered a massive 2,492-carat diamond at its Karowe mine in Botswana. This discovery is among the largest ever unearthed.

The company has not disclosed the gem quality of the diamond. However, its size places it as the second largest rough diamond found, after the 3,106-carat Cullinan Diamond.

The Cullinan Diamond, discovered in South Africa in 1905, was cut and polished to become part of the British crown jewels.

The Karowe Mine is renowned for its large diamond finds, including the 1,758-carat Sewelô and the 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona.

Lucara plans to present the newly discovered diamond to Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Thursday, underscoring its significance to the nation.

Botswana is the world's leading diamond producer by value, reflecting its substantial role in the global diamond industry.

Recently, Botswana proposed a law requiring mining companies to sell a 24% stake in their operations to local investors, unless the government opts to acquire this share.

This development highlights Botswana's efforts to increase local participation in the diamond industry, enhancing economic benefits for its citizens.

