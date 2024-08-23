Fed Must Deliver 50-Point Rate Cut In September To Avert Recession

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) The Reserve is teetering on the brink of a critical decision-one that could either save the US from a looming recession or plunge it deeper into peril.

The call for a supersized 50-basis point interest rate cut in September is growing louder, with heavyweight Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group , leading the charge.

Nigel Green, at the helm of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory and asset management firms, warns that only bold, decisive action from the Fed can prevent an economic catastrophe.

His urgent message comes as Fed Chair Jerome Powell says: "The time has come for policy to adjust. The direction of travel is clear, and the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks.

"As the Fed is winning the war on inflation - now we must look to the broader economy which is standing on a knife edge," the deVere CEO affirms.

"Consumer confidence is wobbling, spending is slowing, and corporate earnings are under threat. The Fed cannot afford to tiptoe around these warning signs with a cautious 25-point cut. It's simply not enough."

Nigel Green's call for a dramatic 50-basis point cut is a clear warning that the Fed is running out of time.

"The truth is, the Fed was too slow to act when this cycle began. A small cut might signal a shift, but it won't deliver the jolt needed to prevent a potential hard landing."

A 50-basis point cut in September would send a powerful message to the markets, "that the Fed is serious about steering the US economy away from the brink."

The deVere Group concludes: "The Fed must stop playing catch-up and start leading the charge. Anything less than a 50-basis point cut in September would be a missed opportunity - one that the economy, and Americans, can't afford.

"It's time for the Fed to act boldly, cut rates aggressively, and send a clear message that it's ready to do whatever it takes to keep the US economy on track."