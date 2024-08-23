 UN Deputy Chief Urges Action On Gender Equality At World Women’S Forum

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

The UN Deputy Secretary-General called for stronger efforts in women's empowerment, gender equality, and climate action in remarks to the World Women's Forum in Mongolia this week.

USA / MONGOLIA – Held on 22-23 August under the theme“Towards a Green Future,” the Forum focused on advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those emphasizing gender equality.

Speaking on Thursday, Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed emphasized the urgency of accelerating progress on the SDGs, as the deadline is less than six years away; highlighted that women's leadership is essential for better community services and effective climate action but acknowledged that“time is not on our side.”

“Despite our awareness of the urgency and the progress we've made, we find ourselves far from the finishing line ,” Mohammed said.“At this pace, that mission will be passed down to generations yet to come,” she continued.

Supporting women's leadership

In her opening remarks, Mohammed outlined action plans to advance equality, starting with supporting women's leadership in environmental and climate action.

Mohammed noted that women's lives are“intricately connected” to natural resources, playing a vital role in food security. She stressed the need to support women environmental rights defenders, those working in agriculture, and others in similar roles, while addressing the triple planetary crisis, referring to climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss.

“Increasing global commitments to gender equality and women's empowerment across all areas of environmental action must also be a common thread throughout our multilateral cooperation.” Additionally, Mohammed called for stronger support in increasing educational opportunities for girls and the need to eradicate gender-based violence.

“The rights of women and girls must be protected,” she said.“ We must shape a world where they can achieve their agency and live free from fear .”

Prioritising women's rights

As world leaders prepare for the upcoming Summit of the Future in September, and the 2025 review of the Beijing+30 review – a global assessment of gender and women's equality –Mohammed stressed the need to embed gender equality and women's empowerment in every aspect of the SDGs.

“We need policies that prioritise women's rights, especially young, indigenous and rural women , and fully include their knowledge and expertise,” she said.

As Mohammed continuously encouraged women's rights empowerment and support, she called for the remembrance of women and girls in conflict zones like Afghanistan, Gaza and Sudan, who have been left behind.

“Let's keep the momentum to also shine a light on their burdens, on their challenges and the atrocities they face,” Mohammed called for the world to be shaped in a way where girls and women can freely pursue their dreams, contribute to society and live peacefully.

"Together, in solidarity, I believe we can make this vision a reality ," Mohammed added.

