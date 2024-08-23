FCA Calls On Insurers To Demonstrate Fair Value And Good Customer Outcomes

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) LONDON, England – Insurers and brokers have improved governance and oversight of how products are designed, managed, reviewed, and distributed, but many still cannot show how they are providing fair value to customers or that they were receiving good outcomes, say the Conduct Authority (FCA) in a press release August 21, 2024.

In a report published, the FCA set out issues with information sharing between insurers and brokers, and in identifying target markets. Matt Brewis, director of insurance at the FCA, said:

“Insurers need to make sure their customers are getting fair value. Progress is being made, but we are still seeing too many examples of insurers and brokers lacking the right information, governance, or oversight to ensure their customers get consistently good outcomes. All insurance firms should take note of our findings and make improvements where appropriate.

“We'll continue to take action where we see poor value so consumers can have confidence when buying insurance products.”

In February, the FCA agreed a pause in the sale of guaranteed asset protection (GAP) insurance with a number firms, following concerns the products were not offering fair value.

In May, it was confirmed that the FCA permitted several GAP insurers to recommence sales following changes to their products.

The regulator has [today] also published its latest Value Measures Data (January – December 2023). It has warned insurers that if they cannot demonstrate that their products meet FCA rules and provide fair value, it will take appropriate regulatory action.



