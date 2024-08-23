Gazan Baby Paralyzed In First Type 2 Polio Case In 25 Years - WHO
Amman, Aug. 23 (Petra)-- The World health
Organization (WHO) said on Friday that the type 2 polio virus had crippled Gaza, the first case in the territory in 25 years, citing a 10-month-old infant amid a ravaged conflict. UN agencies are recommending that all infants receive vaccinations right away.
While not intrinsically more harmful than types 1 and 3, the type 2 virus (cVDPV2) has been implicated in most recent outbreaks, particularly in regions with low vaccination rates.
Organizations from the United Nations have demanded that Israel grant a humanitarian seven-day ceasefire to its ten-month-old conflict so that immunization efforts can continue throughout the region.
