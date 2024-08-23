In United States, Record Increase In National Debt Predicted
8/23/2024 3:12:20 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The growing national debt of the United States threatens the
country's economic position on a global scale,
Azernews reports.
At the moment, according to the US Treasury Department, the
country's national debt exceeds $ 35 trillion. However, the authors
of the material predicted its record increase.
"Recent reports suggest that it will grow to an all-time high of
$54 trillion in the next decade," the publication notes.
A sharp increase in government spending, as well as an increase
in the level of interest rates on government debt, leads to an
increase in the US debt burden. It was they who made its
maintenance more expensive.
The U.S. national debt increases by a trillion dollars every 100
days. In addition, debt service costs exceeded defense spending for
the first time this year.
