In United States, Record Increase In National Debt Predicted

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The growing national debt of the United States threatens the country's economic position on a global scale, Azernews reports.

At the moment, according to the US Treasury Department, the country's national debt exceeds $ 35 trillion. However, the authors of the material predicted its record increase.

"Recent reports suggest that it will grow to an all-time high of $54 trillion in the next decade," the publication notes.

A sharp increase in spending, as well as an increase in the level of interest rates on government debt, leads to an increase in the US debt burden. It was they who made its maintenance more expensive.

The U.S. national debt increases by a trillion dollars every 100 days. In addition, debt service costs exceeded defense spending for the first time this year.