DPRK Foreign Ministry Announced Violation Of Military Balance By Supplying Apache To South Korea
8/23/2024 3:12:20 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
Plans to supply American AH-64E Apache helicopters to South
Korea are causing an increase in regional tensions and could
disrupt the military balance on the Korean peninsula,
"In an environment of heightened military and Political tensions
on the Korean peninsula due to the start of large-scale joint
military exercises between the United States and the Republic of
Korea, Washington announced the sale of strike weapons to Seoul.
This is a reckless provocative action that deliberately escalates
instability in the security sphere in the region," the diplomat
said.
Recall that on August 19, it became known that the US State
Department approved the sale of 36 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters
to South Korea for $3.5 billion.
