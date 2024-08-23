BP To Buy 15% Of Chinese Biofuel Producer For $49 Million
8/23/2024 3:12:19 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
BP Plc buys a 15% stake in Lianyungang Jiaao Enproenergy Co. for
354 million yuan ($49.6 million), Azernews
reports.
Lianyungang Jiaao Enproenergy is the "daughter" of Zhejiang
Jiaao Enprotech Stock Co., which is engaged in the production and
sale of biofuels and is one of the largest companies in China in
this segment.
Lianyungang Jiaao Enproenergy is expected to complete the
construction of an environmentally friendly Aviation fuel (SAF)
plant in the first quarter of 2025. Its capacity will be 500
thousand tons per year. The fuel will be produced from used cooking
oil and animal fat.
The deal must be approved by the regulatory authorities of the
People's Republic of China.
