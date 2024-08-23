Azerbaijani Students Secure Medals At European Youth Olympiad In Informatics With Support Of Azercell
The Azerbaijani national team earned one silver and two bronze
medals at the European Youth olympiad in Informatics (EJOI 2024),
held from August 14 to 22, 2024, in Chisinau, Moldova. Azerbaijani
students once again demonstrated their excellence in the field of
computer programming, securing a total of three medals.
Hasan Valiyev, a 9th-grade student from Secondary
School No. 157 in Baku, earned a silver medal. Additionally, Ahmed
Ganbarli and Muhammadali Akhmedov, 9th-grade students
from the Baku Turkish Anadolu Lyceum and Sumgait Secondary School
No. 23, won bronze medals.
It is worth mentioning that the Azerbaijani team has secured
four silver and eight bronze medals at the European Youth Olympiad
in Informatics since 2017.
“Azercell Telecom” LLC, in collaboration with the Ministry of
Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the
Institute of Education, has been supporting the preparation process
for international informatics competitions for over seven years.
During this period, the Azerbaijani team has won a total of 77
medals in various programming competitions across different age
categories.
