Zelensky Thanks US For Imposing Additional Sanctions Against Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the United States for imposing additional sanctions against Russia in response to its continued war of aggression against Ukraine.

Zelensky wrote this on social X , Ukrinform reports.

“I am grateful to the United States for imposing additional strong sanctions against Russia today. Nearly 400 sanctions targets in a new US package will further weaken Russia's ability to wage an aggressive war against Ukraine. Pressure on the aggressor must be maintained and increased constantly as long as Russia continues its aggression. I thank the U.S. for its leadership in this important effort,” the President noted.

held talks with Modi: Joint statement on peaceful resolution of wa

He stressed that together with all partners, all peace-loving nations, it is necessary to restore respect to the UN Charter and force Russia to make peace.

As reported, the United States announced a new package of sanctions targeting nearly 400 entities related to the Russian fuel and energy and metallurgical sectors, the financial sector, and the supply of dual-use goods.