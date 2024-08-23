CCSO Food Bank Of Corona Dedicates Library To Local Student Paul Ciafone

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CCSO Food of Corona dedicates library to local student Paul Ciafone, who started a drive that is now a library full of over 3000 books.

ELMHURST, QUEENS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Community Center Services Organization Corporation (CCSO) - Food Bank of Corona in Elmhurst is excited to announce the launch of the Paul Ciafone Library, dedicated in honor of local middle school student Paul Ciafone who planted the seeds for the library by spearheading a book drive. He was inspired by his own experience with reading and aims to provide a vital resource to a community in need.

Paul's philanthropic endeavor was sparked by a conversation with Evelyn Heilbron, the Executive Director of CCSO. During their discussion, Paul learned about Evelyn's son, who faces significant challenges due to a disability that has made reading difficult. Drawing from his own struggles with Type I diabetes, Paul felt a deep connection in their shared experience of overcoming personal hurdles.

"Books have been my escape as I struggle with my diabetes," said Paul Ciafone. "They inspired a sense of adventure and a perspective that I can take on any challenge. I wanted to do something to help others have the same experience."

CCSO serves local disadvantaged immigrants primarily from Latin America, including families facing barriers to educational resources. With limited access to books, the children in the community encounter difficulties in school due to language barriers.

Determined to make a difference, Paul began collecting books from friends, family, and neighbors. These generous donations have formed what has now become CCSO's first library, furnished with over 3,000 books. The library aims to enrich the lives of children with limited access to educational resources and opportunities.

"Paul has made such a big difference for these kids,” said Evelyn Heilbron.“He has already planned to come after school on the first day of school for students and read to them. I feel such a close connection to him because of what I dealt with my son."

Paul's donation not only provides books but also serves as a reminder of the importance of community support. By addressing the need for reading materials, Paul is fostering a sense of community among those he is helping, many of whom are far from their families.

The dedication of Paul's Library took place on August 5, with friends and community members alike joining to express their gratitude for Paul's hard work and initiative, along with the ongoing tireless work of CCSO to support those in need. The library, open Monday through Friday from 9 am to 4 pm, provides a safe space where children can read, and receive nourishment, and clothing, among other services for adults and families in need. Broadway Stages, a local film studio production company based in Greenpoint, generously donates the property rent-free to CCSO and is routinely involved in supporting initiatives throughout the year.

