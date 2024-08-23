For The Record Expands Capabilities Of AI-Based Speech-To-Text Platform For Courts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For The Record, the leader in court recording technology, announces significant enhancements to its instant speech-to-text platform,

FTR RealTime. Emphasizing real-time speech-to-text with speaker designation, ease of use, rapid retrieval of case information, and insights into trends and patterns, the new features are part of an extensive roadmap of ongoing development for FTR RealTime. The latest enhancements include:



FTR RealTime Annotations, the most highly anticipated feature, allows participants to mark the start and stop time of a proceeding, as well as add case references.

A new recording timeline automatically highlights significant annotated events within a proceeding.

A new cases page provides an index of all annotated cases within the court system and enables participants to navigate seamlessly between proceedings. Advanced search functionality allows participants to easily locate specific cases and hearings for historical context.

FTR RealTime exponentially increases access to the court record and the intelligence contained therein.

According to For The Record CEO, Tony Douglass, "FTR RealTime exponentially increases access to the court record and the intelligence contained therein. This AI-based platform is already revolutionizing court workflows, saving thousands of hours of administrative and court reporter time for mid-sized court systems. These new and impending features will accelerate judicial efficiency and streamline court operations in ways previously impossible."

Future developments, which include the ability to take custom and private notes alongside the live speech-to-text recording, will be released in the coming months. Other enhancements will refine the platform and add functionality tailored to the needs of specific user groups, from judges to attorneys.

"While attorneys can already purchase audio and speech-to-text records from some courts, more court systems will soon allow attorneys to purchase FTR RealTime. This platform will deliver unprecedented access to live audio and instant speech-to-text of proceedings. We encourage attorneys interested FTR RealTime to connect with us for an opportunity to preview the platform and share their feedback," continued Douglass.

Visit to request a demonstration of FTR RealTime or express interest in focus group participation.

About For The Record

For The Record develops digital audio, visual, and record-keeping technology to modernize legal proceedings and support equal access to justice.

The company's audio engineering expertise and decades of courtroom experience have resulted in advances such as the world's most widely used court recording software and the world's first instant speech-to-text platform for legal proceedings. FTR Justice Cloud, For

The Record's latest innovation, elevates official court content into the cloud, providing transformative access, storage, and management.



With technology in 30,000+ courtrooms across 70+ countries, For The Record is the sound and sight of justice.



