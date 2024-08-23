Greystone Provides $21.5 Million In Fannie Mae DUS® Financing For Multifamily Portfolio In Harlem

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a leading national commercial finance company, has provided a total of $21,503,000 in Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting & Servicing (DUS®) loans to refinance two multifamily properties in New York City's Harlem neighborhood. The financing was originated by Avi Kozlowski, a Managing Director at Greystone on behalf of Josef Goodman of Haussman Development.



Each of the non-recourse, fixed-rate loans in the portfolio carries a five-year term and 30-year amortization schedule, with interest-only payments for the first two years of the term. The portfolio includes:



$11,379,000 for The Duke , a 28-unit midrise apartment building located at 521 W. 134th Street

$10,124,000 for The Count , a 27-unit midrise apartment building located 168 W. 136th Street



“Clients trust Greystone to help them achieve their goals because we know the ins and outs of multifamily finance,” said Mr. Kozlowski.“Our careful and creative approach, coupled with our extensive lending platform, means that we can deliver exceptional solutions quickly and seamlessly for our clients.”

“No one is more knowledgeable about multifamily finance than Greystone – they have set the bar high when it comes to industry knowledge, product depth and of course, service,” said Mr. Josef Goodman, principal of the borrower.“We're grateful for Greystone's attention to detail and guidance throughout this process and look forward to working with our team in the future.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit .

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: