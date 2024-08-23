Aquis stock exchange - suspension from trading

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Aquis Stock Exchange

Aquis - suspension from trading

23-Aug-2024 / 11:09 GMT/BST

The following securities are suspended from trading on the Aquis Growth with immediate effect, at the request of the Company.

Ora Plc

Ordinary Shares

Symbol: ORA

ISIN: GB00BP4YBY34

