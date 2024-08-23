Aquis Stock Exchange - Suspension From Trading
Date
8/23/2024 2:39:29 PM
(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Aquis Stock Exchange
Aquis stock exchange - suspension from trading
23-Aug-2024 / 11:11 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The following securities are suspended from trading on the Aquis Growth market with immediate effect, at the request of the Company.
Kondor AI PLC
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: KNDR
ISIN: GB00BRXKJ754
The Regulation Department
Aquis Stock Exchange
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email:
...
Website:
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
MENAFN23082024004691010666ID1108594671
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.