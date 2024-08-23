عربي


ELARIS AG: Annual General Meeting Approves All Agenda Items With A Clear Majority


8/23/2024

ELARIS AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a clear majority
23.08.2024 / 18:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


 ELARIS AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a clear majority


Bad Dürkheim, 23 August 2024 – At today's Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of ELARIS AG ('ELARIS', ISIN DE000A37FT17) approved all items on the agenda with a large majority of more than 97.6 %. A total of 93.9 % of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting. The Management Board of ELARIS presented, among other things, the company's growth strategy at the Annual General Meeting. According to this strategy, ELARIS plans to further expand its model range, enter into new strategic partnerships and continue to drive its international growth.


