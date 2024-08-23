EQS-News: ELARIS AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

ELARIS AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a clear majority

23.08.2024 / 18:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ELARIS AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a clear majority

Bad Dürkheim, 23 August 2024 – At today's Annual General Meeting, the of ELARIS AG ('ELARIS', ISIN DE000A37FT17) approved all items on the agenda with a large majority of more than 97.6 %. A total of 93.9 % of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting. The Management Board of ELARIS presented, among other things, the company's growth strategy at the Annual General Meeting. According to this strategy, ELARIS plans to further expand its model range, enter into new strategic partnerships and continue to drive its international growth.

Press Contact and Investor Relations edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig

+49 69 90550 556

...



23.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: ELARIS AG Robert-Bunsen-Straße 1 67098 Bad Dürkheim Germany E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A37FT17, DE000A2QDEZ3 WKN: A37FT1, A2QDEZ Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access) EQS News ID: 1974335



End of News EQS News Service