(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Mr. Ramkumar Singaram , Chief Executive Officer of Catalyst PR , has been elected as the Chairman of the Chennai Chapter of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI).



New Executive Committee for PRSI-Chennai Chapter





The other newly elected committee members are Mr. Muthu Kumar Balu, Manager-Activations, Minmini, as Vice Chairman; Dr. N Raja, Assistant Professor, Sathyabama Deemed University, as Secretary; Dr. S.Shridevi, Assistant Professor, M.O.P. Vaishnav College for Women, as treasurer; Mr. S. Sampath Kumar, Assistant Professor, Vels Deemed University, as Joint Secretary; Mr.V. Kalidoss, Former Sr. Manager-PR, SPIC, Mr. D. Om Prakash Narayan,

Senior Public Relations Officer, Southern Railway and Mr. V. Ramesh Kumar, Founder Director, Srushti Communications, Ex-officio as Executive Committee Members.





The new officers were unanimously elected at the recent Annual General Meeting of the association. This new committee will hold the post for the next two years.





It is noteworthy that the PRSI organization has been functioning since 1958 with more than 3000 members in 23 cities across India.



