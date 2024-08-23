(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Teleperformance Recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Company of the Year Award for Enhancing Agent Engagement with the Latest AI Technologies

Teleperformance sets a new benchmark in the customer experience by combining sophisticated technologies and human empathy to engage employees in support of thecustomer journey.

San Antonio, TX - April 15, 2024 - Frost & Sullivan recently researched the customer experience (CX) industry for best practices in agent engagement and, based on its findings, recognizes Teleperformance with the 2024 Global Company of the Year Award.

Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, leverages state-of-the-art technologies to engage its workforce to help clients enhance customer experience interactions and business performance. The company implements cutting-edge technological solutions and fosters a culture of empathy and understanding to create a work environment where every employee is valued and understood. This highly differentiated approach boosts employee engagement and significantly contributes to the company's high Glassdoor scores and commendable employee referral rates.

Moreover, Teleperformance's emphasis on empathetic leadership and investment in comprehensive onboarding, quality monitoring, and robust training programs tailored to various age groups have set a new standard in employee-centric practices within the CX sector. The company's success results from a human-centric approach across multiple employee engagement initiatives ranging from AI-driven hiring and training processes to responsible business practices and sustainability efforts.

“Creating an environment that functions well for a diverse workforce requires empathy from the top level of an organization; understanding the emotional needs of a diverse staff is critical to helping them feel a connection to the company. Teleperformance has excelled in creating a workplace that meets these criteria,” said Alpa Shah, Global Vice President CX Practice at Frost & Sullivan.

Teleperformance's strategy for achieving excellence in the CX sector is deeply rooted in its commitment to continuous internal and external transformation, which allows the company to stay ahead of industry trends and adapt to the ever-evolving demands of its global clientele. This solid focus on innovation enables Teleperformance to provide effective solutions that align with the demands for speed, security, and cost-efficiency that its clients increasingly expect. In doing so, the company ensures a seamless integration of services across the entire customer experience cycle, setting a new standard for operational excellence in the CX industry.

“Teleperformance's approach to internal and external transformation focuses on technology, analytics and process excellence. The company uses insights and analytics with advanced technology to optimize processes. Teleperformance delivers on what its clients want most – simple, fast, secure, and cost-effective digital solutions 'across the end-to-end customer experience cycle, business value chain, and employee lifecycle,” noted Shah.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

