Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) To File Its IND Application With The FDA For Its Planned U.S. Phase 1B Hypertension Clinical Trial

Lexaria, a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, expects to submit its IND application for its planned U.S. Phase 1b Hypertension Clinical Trial with the FDA within the next 45 days

The HYPER-H23-1 clinical study will build on five successful human clinical trials conducted so far, studying the company's patented DehydraTECH(TM)-processed CBD in an aggregate total of 134 individuals Lexaria's patented DehydraTECH(TM)“drug delivery technology” increases bioavailability, improving the way active ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, just announced that it anticipates submitting its Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration within the next 45 days. The submission will be for its U.S. Phase 1b Hypertension Clinical Trial, whose primary objective will be to evaluate safety and tolerability in hypertensive patients, with secondary objectives including efficacy evaluation in reducing blood pressure together with detailed pharmacokinetic testing ( ).

The HYPER-H23-1 clinical study, titled“A Phase 1b Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of the Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of DehydraTECH-CBD in Subjects with Stage 1 or Stage 2 Hypertension” will explore Lexaria's patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology, specifically its...

