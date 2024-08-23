New Agreement To See Thousands Of Sheep Grazing At Solar Farms
A new partnership between vegetation-management company Texas Solar Sheep and energy company Enel North America will see thousands of sheep
graze at a massive solar Farm
to help maintain the fast-growing grass at 4,100 acres' worth of solar land. Texas Solar Sheep will deploy more than 6,000 sheep to graze at eight Texas-based solar plants, providing
Enel North America
with a sustainable means of controlling the vegetation at its solar-energy plants.
The recent partnership with Texas Solar Sheep is part of Enel North America's efforts to boost the adoption of sustainable practices in the burgeoning renewables industry. Texas Solar Sheep is part of a swiftly growing sector that offers vegetation-management services at large...
