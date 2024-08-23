Riot Platforms Now Owns 18.9% Stake In Bitfarms

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) , in a recent press release, announced that on Aug. 13, 2024, it purchased 1,000,000 shares of Bitfarms. This means it is now the owner of

18.9%

(85,293,054 common shares) of Bitfarms' common shares, up from 18.68% (84,293,054 common shares). The was made through the Stock Market, with Riot acquiring the shares at an average price of $2.28 per share, amounting to a total of $2,280,800.

Following this purchase, Riot Platforms currently owns more than 85.29 million shares of the company, becoming its largest shareholder. The news comes only one day after Nicolas Bonta, Bitfarms' former chairman and cofounder, stepped down as one of the...

