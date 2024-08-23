Chinesenewsbreaks Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) Closes On $6M Initial Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Zhibao technology (NASDAQ: ZBAO) , a leading and high-growth InsurTech company primarily providing digital insurance brokerage services through its operating entities in China, recently announced the closing of its initial public offering. The offering consisted of 1,500,000 Class A ordinary shares, each at $4.00, for aggregate gross proceeds of $6,000,000 before deductions. According to the announcement, the company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 225,000 Class A ordinary shares to cover the over-allotment at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Class A ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Apr. 2, 2024, under the symbol ZBAO. EF Hutton LLC acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
To view the full press release, visit
About Zhibao Technology Inc.
Zhibao Technology is a leading and high growth InsurTech company primarily engaging in providing digital insurance brokerage services through its operating entities (“Zhibao China Group”) in China. 2B2C (“to-business-to-customer”) digital embedded insurance is the company's innovative business model, which Zhibao China Group pioneered. Zhibao China Group launched the first digital insurance brokerage platform in China in 2020, which is powered by its proprietary PaaS (“Platform as a Service”). Zhibao has developed more than 40 proprietary and innovative digital insurance solutions addressing different scenarios in a wide range of industries, including but not limited to travel, sports, logistics, utilities, and e-commerce. Zhibao China Group acquires and analyzes customer data, utilizing big data and artificial intelligence technology to continually iterate and enhance its digital insurance solutions. This iterative process, in addition to continually improving its digital insurance solutions, will keep the company abreast of the new trends and customer preferences in the market. For more information, visit the company's website at
.
About ChineseWire
ChineseWire
(“CW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on promising China-based companies that are listed in North America. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ChineseWire website applicable to all content provided by CW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
ChineseWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
ChineseWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN23082024000224011066ID1108594597
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.