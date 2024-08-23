Cryptonewsbreaks Upstream Highlights Ability Of Airdrops To Unlock Potential For Brands, Companies And Audiences

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream, a MERJ Exchange and trading app, has published a blog article that discusses the exciting possibilities in the world of digital collectibles. Among these is the ability for airdrops to unlock potential for brands, companies and their audiences. The piece reads,“Airdrops serve as not just a gateway to the exciting world of Web3, but a way to interact with your fans... Build Your Presence: Reward your biggest fans with digital rewards or collectibles tied to specific events, locations, milestones, content, etc. These collectibles introduce digital ownership and can decorate your online persona and your fans' online personas. Unlock Revenue Potential: Start with free collectibles, then lead into collectibles available for purchase to further your initiatives and increase the tangible benefits associated with digital collectibles. Access Real-Time Insights: Drive meaningful user journeys and track audience interactions with timestamped loyalty rewards, enabling you to tailor your offerings effectively.”

To view the full blog, visit

About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market ( ), is a global securities trading app. Powered by a proprietary, transparency first, matching engine, Upstream allows investors outside of the U.S. to trade securities using just an app. For more information, please visit .

