Binance Official Pleads Not Guilty To Money Laundering Charges In Nigeria
Date
8/23/2024 2:35:28 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
A Binance executive has
entered a plea of innocence regarding allegations of money laundering
in a Nigerian court. Tigran Gambaryan, a United States citizen, was apprehended in February alongside his coworker Nadeem Anjarwalla, who holds dual British-Kenyan nationality. Anjarwalla
escaped custody
two weeks ago, and his current location remains unknown.
Gambaryan, during his court appearance on April 8, 2024, refuted the five charges of money laundering brought forth by Nigeria's Economic and financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Subsequently, he was transferred to the Kuje Correctional Center in Abuja, Nigeria's capital. The correctional center has...
Read More>>
About CryptoCurrencyWire
CryptoCurrencyWire
(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
CryptoCurrencyWire
New York, NY
212.994.9818 Office
...
CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN23082024000224011066ID1108594588
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.