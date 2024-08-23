Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. (GTVH) To Release Series Of CEO Interviews Through Collaboration With Nowmedia Networks

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH) , a multifaceted consulting company, is partnering with NowMedia Networks to release a series of weekly interviews with GTVH CEO and president Steffan Dalsgaard. The series is initially planned for 12 weeks with the objective of sharing the company's story. This partnership allows GTVH to distribute the interviews to more than 34 million televisions through 10-plus networks; these interviews will be targeting investors, business owners and entrepreneurs. NowMedia TV has built a reputation for offering high-quality bilingual and business-oriented content and will integrate the pioneering perspectives of Golden Triangle Ventures into its acclaimed shows“Power CEOs” and“Vital Signs,” both of which feature stories and strategies of game-changing corporate leaders. The series will begin filming in the near future, and in addition to distributing the interviews through Now Media, Golden Triangle Ventures plans to release the CEO Interviews through its social media channels.

About Golden Triangle Ventures Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures is a multifaceted consulting company, which operates as the parent business pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and technology sectors along with others that provide synergistic value to these three core divisions. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors the company aims to do business in. Golden Triangle Ventures is highly focused on acquiring a well-diversified portfolio of companies under one umbrella, which are all managed and owned by the company. An amazing team of professionals support each division and continue to help Golden Triangle Ventures grow daily. For more information about the company, please visit .

