Makers Of Hemp-Sourced Intoxicants Jittery About Upcoming Farm Bill's Effects On Market
Date
8/23/2024 2:35:15 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Hemp products are set to be big in the coming years, especially as consumer appetite for psychoactive products increases. This is all thanks to the
2018 Farm Bill
which legalized hemp and derivatives with low concentrations of no more than 0.3% THC.
As hemp intoxicants proliferate markets across the country, however, concerns among hemp business owners that the upcoming farm bill may adversely affect the hemp beverage market are increasing. It doesn't help either that states such as Montana have already imposed laws that prohibit the sale of any product...
