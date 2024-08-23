Miningnewsbreaks Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Execs Scheduled To Participate In Key Events

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) McEwen (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) , a and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina, has been and will be featured in several events held in August ad September. According to the announcement, McEwen Mining CEO and chief owner Rob McEwen participated in a panel discussion at a recent Fastmarkets webinar; the event was titled

“Argentina: An emerging powerhouse for copper and lithium.” Panel members discussed the exploration of Argentina's vast copper and lithium reserves and how these resources are positioning the country as a pivotal player in the global energy transition.

In addition, McEwen is slated to participate in three upcoming events: the Jefferies Global Metals and Mining Conference, the H.C. Wainwright 26th annual Global Investment Conference and the 2024 Beaver Creek Precious Metals Summit. McEwen will be joined at all three of these events by Michael Meding, vice president and general Manager of McEwen Copper.

The Jefferies Global Metals and Mining Conference is scheduled for Sept. 4–5, 2024, in New York City. McEwen and Meding will be presenting at 3:40 p.m. EDT on Sept. 4. To view the presentation, visit

.

The H.C. Wainwright 26th annual Global Investment Conference is scheduled for Sept. 9, 2024. The McEwen executives are slated to present at 7 a.m. EDT. To view the presentation, visit

.

The 2024 Beaver Creek Precious Metals Summit is scheduled for Sept. 10–13, 2024. McEwen and Meding will present at 6:15 p.m. EDT. To view the presentation, visit

.

To view the full press release, visit



About McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. The company also owns a 48.3% in McEwen Copper, which is developing the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's objective is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the goal of increasing the share price and providing an investor yield. Rob McEwen, chair and chief owner, has a personal investment in the companies of $225

million. His annual salary is $1. To learn more about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to MUX are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN