TEAMSTERS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE DEMAND FIRST STUDENT OFFER CONTRACT WITH PENSION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 800 First Student Teamsters Escalate Demands for Fair Contract, Prepare to Strike

MANCHESTER,

N.H., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 633 working in several New Hampshire communities are demanding that First Student provide them collective bargaining agreements that include access to the New England Teamsters Pension Fund. These Teamsters work under collective bargaining agreements associated with school districts in Derry, Nashua, North Hampton, Plaistow, Rochester, and Swanzey.

After several months of contract negotiations for the six open agreements, First Student has repeatedly refused to offer Teamsters a contract that includes a pension out of a matter of "principal," even though Teamsters' pension proposals would not increase First Student costs nor expose it to additional liability.

"First Student Teamsters play a vital role in school districts across New Hampshire and ensure students have reliable and safe transportation to and from school every day," said Jeff Padellaro, Secretary-Treasurer at Local 633. "In denying bus workers a contract that includes access to the New England Teamsters Pension Fund, First Student is not only doing their workers a disservice, but New Hampshire communities, students, and school districts. With the start of school right around the corner, now is the time for First Student to get serious and offer workers the contract they deserve-or else we will have no other choice but to strike for it."

"It's disheartening to see our employer deny us access to the Teamsters Pension Fund, which we know several of our counterparts at other bus yards have access to," said Kelly Placard, an 18-year veteran bus driver at First Student and Local 633 shop steward. "We love our jobs and our students, but we deserve access to a dignified retirement and to be able to care for our families. We do not want to strike, but First Student has given us no other option."

All Teamsters that work for First Student nationwide, including in all locations in New Hampshire, are covered by a national master agreement that allows them to honor a picket line and withhold their services even when they have an in-force collective bargaining agreement.

"First Student Teamsters across New England are gearing up to stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in New Hampshire if and when the time comes," said Tom Mari, Secretary-Treasurer at Teamsters Joint Council 10. "The national master contract includes protection of rights for a reason, and we stand ready to utilize those protections if picket lines are extended. First Student Teamsters deserve better, and we will use every tool at our disposal to ensure that they get just that."

Chartered in 1934, Teamsters Local 633 represents more than 4,700 workers in New Hampshire in several different sectors. For more information, visit teamsters633 .

Contact:

Matt

McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

[email protected]



SOURCE Teamsters Local 633