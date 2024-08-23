A-GAME Business Development Executive, Demo Drougas, Promoted To Senior Vice President Of Retail Sales

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-GAME Beverages (“A-GAME”) congratulates Demo Drougas, previous Business Development Executive, on his to Senior Vice President of Retail Sales. Demo is a dedicated employee of A-GAME Beverages, previously responsible for customer sales and marketing development throughout the Northeast and North Central US markets. In his new role, Demo will be responsible for overseeing the US retail sales function and driving revenue growth.



“I am very excited about the future of A-GAME and thrilled to be a part of the team! It is truly a best-in-class hydration drink with clean ingredients, natural sweeteners and electrolytes, essential vitamins and is especially great tasting. The product is also backed by an amazing leadership team,” Demo Drougas commented.

Former Major League Baseball All-Star, World Series champion, and Chairman of the Board, A-GAME Beverages, Inc., Johnny Damon added,“We are thrilled to have Demo on our AGAME team. He's an intricate part of taking our company to the next level. I'm always excited to see Demo and what he brings every day to have a championship company.”

Demo has an extensive background with both large companies and startup brands as a senior executive. He also has over 38 years of CPG expertise, holding high level VP positions with companies such as General Foods, Mott's, Country Home Bakers, International Marketing Systems, and most recently as an EVP at Nature's Intent.

A-GAME, designed to refuel, rehydrate and recover the body, is the perfect choice for athletes who demand the best from their sports beverages, offering eight essential vitamins, sea salt for natural electrolytes, honey for natural sweetness and flavor, and a variety of delicious flavors.

About A-GAME Beverages, Inc.

Backed by All-Star athletes and partners Johnny Damon, Major League Baseball Champion, Chairman and Co-Founder of A-GAME Beverages, Inc., Bo Jackson, Major League Baseball All-Star and NFL All-Pro, A-GAME Board of Directors member and arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time, Scott Conant, American celebrity chef, restaurateur, TV personality and cookbook author, American country music singer, songwriter and record producer, Tracy Lawrence, and Tim Hardaway Sr., a former American professional basketball player, among others. A-GAME is on a mission to equip athletes of all levels with the highest quality hydration beverages so you can always #BringYourAGAME. To learn more about A-GAME, visit

