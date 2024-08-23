Tergar's Kickstarter Gains Momentum For App Based On Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche's Teachings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Joy of Living App brings the profound benefit of meditation right to people's fingertips.

Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche speaks at SESSION 11 at TED2022: A New Era. April 10-14, 2022, Vancouver, BC, Canada. Photo: Gilberto Tadday / TED

The 'Joy of Living' App Brings Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche's Ancient Teachings to Modern Life, Allowing You to Meditate Anytime, Anywhere

- Yongey Mingyur RinpocheMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tergar International, a non-profit organization dedicated to making the ancient wisdom of meditation accessible to the modern world, has launched a campaign on the global Kickstarter platform to fund the development of its groundbreaking new mobile app, 'Joy of Living.'With over $140,000 raised from more than 450 backers across 50 countries, the campaign has already gained significant global support.The global mental health crisis is acute, with millions grappling with increased anxiety, depression, and isolation. Meditation has become a key tool in the growing movement for mental well-being, offering a powerful way to build resilience. The Joy of Living app delivers a proven, user-friendly meditation approach, based on Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche's teachings from his bestselling book. This innovative app supports users on their personal meditation journey and helps expand the reach of this transformative practice.“The Joy of Living app was born from our desire to make Mingyur Rinpoche's transformative teachings accessible to everyone, everywhere,” says Executive Director Cortland Dahl, on the inspiration behind the project.“In today's fast-paced world, we saw an opportunity to bridge ancient wisdom with modern technology, bringing the profound benefits of meditation right to people's fingertips.”Mingyur Rinpoche is a world-renowned meditation teacher who has transformed his personal experience with anxiety and panic attacks into accessible teachings for students worldwide. His Buddhist teachings and philosophy are the pillars of the feature-packed Joy of Living app:● Access guided meditations and teachings anytime, anywhere, making it easy to integrate awareness into your daily life, no matter where you are.● Follow a structured, step-by-step path designed to deepen your meditation practice, with tailored guidance suitable for both beginners and advanced practitioners.● Receive personalized meditation recommendations and insights based on your unique preferences and progress, ensuring a customized experience that evolves with you.● Participate in exclusive live events featuring Mingyur Rinpoche and other esteemed Tergar teachers, offering direct access to expert guidance and teachings.● Connect with a vibrant global community of meditators for mutual support and inspiration, sharing experiences and insights from around the world.“In a time when stress, anxiety, and disconnection are prevalent, the Joy of Living app offers a beacon of hope. It's not just about relaxation. It's about providing people with practical tools to cultivate awareness, compassion, and wisdom in their daily lives,” adds Beth Korczynski, Director of Philanthropy.“We believe that by making these teachings widely available, we can contribute to a calmer, wiser, and more compassionate world.”The initial version of the Joy of Living app is expected to be released in early October 2024, with full features rolling out in the following months.Looking ahead, the Joy of Living app has the potential to make a significant impact on global mental health. As smartphone usage continues to grow worldwide, this app could bring evidence-based meditation practices to millions, potentially reducing rates of anxiety and depression, improving overall well-being, and fostering greater compassion and understanding across cultures.The Joy of Living App is live and available to support on Kickstarter: kickstarter/projects/tergar-international/joy-of-living-app-meditate-anytime-anywhere. Join us in bringing this transformative app to life and help spread wisdom worldwide.About Yongey Mingyur RinpocheYongey Mingyur Rinpoche is a best-selling author, TED speaker, and spiritual leader in the Tibetan Buddhist tradition. With a rare ability to present the ancient wisdom of Tibet in a fresh, engaging manner, Rinpoche's profound teachings and playful sense of humor have endeared him to students worldwide. His first book, 'The Joy of Living: Unlocking the Secret and Science of Happiness', debuted on the New York Times bestseller list and has been translated into over twenty languages. In early June 2011, Mingyur Rinpoche walked out of his monastery in Bodhgaya, India, to begin a 'wandering retreat' through the Himalayas and the plains of India that lasted four-and-a-half years. When not attending to the monasteries under his care in India and Nepal, Rinpoche spends time each year traveling and teaching worldwide.About Tergar InternationalTergar International is a non-profit organization founded in 2009 by meditation master Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche. Its mission is to make the ancient practice of meditation accessible to the modern world. With a global community of meditators and a network of meditation centers and groups worldwide, Tergar is dedicated to helping people of all backgrounds discover the joy and benefits of meditation.Tergar's 'Joy of Living' is a meditation path that anyone can follow, regardless of religious or cultural orientation. It deals with basic functions of the mind, such as mindful awareness and the movements toward happiness and away from suffering. In working with these qualities of mind, we gradually transform our relationship to present–moment experience, learning to approach every thought, feeling, and sensory experience with unconditional warmth and acceptance.

