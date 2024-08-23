Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group Partners Recognized By Best Lawyers® 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group

is proud to announce Founding Partners, Miriam Cooper and Helena L. Trachtenberg have been recognized for their professional success in Family Law by Best Lawyers®

2025. Recognition by Best Lawyers® is based entirely on peer review and is awarded annually. Each award reflects the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and practice area.

Miriam Cooper has earned this accolade every year since 2020, and Helena Trachtenberg has earned it every year since 2022. "We strive to provide the best outcomes for our clients each year. It's gratifying to be acknowledged for our efforts by our colleagues this year as in prior years", says attorney Cooper.



"We are incredibly grateful to our peer professionals with whom we frequently collaborate on cases, and my gratitude extends to the 2025 Best Lawyers®

annual evaluation of legal talent", notes attorney Trachtenberg. The legal team at Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group is dedicated to our clients and to working together to guide each client through the complexity of family law.



The Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group offers a full array of family law services including litigated, mediated, and collaborative divorce strategies, prenuptial contracts, post-divorce decree modifications, real estate transaction legal services, minor and adult guardianship counsel, and other family law legal services. The attorneys on the Cooper Trachtenberg team are dedicated to offering personalized legal guidance and approaches designed to meet the specific needs of each client. As a local law practice, it is an honor to be a member of the business community caring for clients year-round. The practice maintains a headquarters office in Rolling Meadows and one in Lincolnshire, Illinois.



