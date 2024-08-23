IGC Hospitality's Vintage Green Rooftop Bar Unveils Stunning Atrium Featuring Stoneyard's Natural Stone Veneer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vintage Green rooftop bar with Stoneyard Newport Mist Square and Rectangular accent wall.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IGC Hospitality's newest venture, Vintage Green, has opened its doors to reveal a stunning rooftop bar. The bar features a captivating atrium designed by Dallago Associates and constructed by JDP Build Construction. A focal point of the space is an accent wall adorned with Stoneyard's Newport Mist Square and Rec natural thin stone veneer.This striking design element infuses the atrium with a sophisticated, natural ambiance, creating a captivating oasis amidst the bustling city skyline. The combination of Stoneyard's premium stone veneer and JDP Build Construction's expert craftsmanship has resulted in a truly exceptional space.“Vintage Green is an homage to when NYC was first becoming industrialized over 100 years ago,” says designer Sharon Dallago Gendens.“The design dichotomy of infusing cement, limestone, distressed bricks and metals with the landscaping throughout of trees, florals and vintage block stone is the nod to create this beautiful aesthetic.”IGC Hospitality is renowned for creating unique and memorable dining experiences, and Vintage Green is no exception. The rooftop bar offers breathtaking views of the city, a carefully curated cocktail menu, and a stylish atmosphere that perfectly complements its stunning design.About Stoneyard:Stoneyard offers authentic natural stone veneer and hardscape products perfect for enhancing the appearance of any residential or commercial building. Our artisans take full thickness natural stones and split, saw, or cut stones into different colors and shapes of Thin Stone Veneer. Our products are trusted by architects, designers, builders, and masons to add elegance to their projects.About IGC Hospitality:GC (In Good Company) Hospitality is committed to creating vibrant and unparalleled hospitality destinations – with venues in NYC (Manhattan and Rockaway Beach, Queens) and in Orlando, FL. Over the past decade IGC Hospitality has reinvented itself with each new location, giving a unique personality to each of its diverse venues. Whether you are looking for a night out, intimate private dining experience, impeccable business lunch, ideal private event space, or an experienced event planner, IGC is your“friend in the business.”About Vintage Green:Vintage Green is located at the rooftop of The Shelburne Hotel, at the corner of 37th Street and Lexington Ave, serving the neighbors, inter-borough community, and private events. The spacious rooftop will host visitors of the hotel and the city. Made for those in search of a new perspective, this multi-dimensional space serves up alluring views, drinks, and bites, bringing together nature and design inspired by the expansive panorama of our home and history here in New York City.About JDP Build Construction:At JDP Construction, we are more than just builders; we are partners in your journey toward creating a space that you will cherish for years to come. Contact us today to discuss your construction needs and experience the difference that a family-run company can make in your project.About Dallago Associates:Principals Karen Dallago and Sharon Dallago-Genden established Dallago Associates Inc. in 1984. By 1989 the restaurant design firm was exclusively accepting hospitality work from the food service industry. Their resume includes restaurants, bar/lounges, fast food establishments, hospitals, franchises and university projects. Dallago Associates specializes in projects requiring the integration of graphics with interior design services.

