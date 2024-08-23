Yishui, Shandong: University Students“Creatively Care For Children” And Create A“Literary Atmosphere” In The Countryside

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) On August 4th, the scorching sun and sweltering heat were beating down. At the Civilization Practice Station in Luojiazhuang Village, Yicheng Street, Yishui County, Shandong, a public welfare activity of“university students accompanying primary school students in reading and learning” that lasts one and a half months is underway. More than 20 children from 5 surrounding villages are here, and this heartwarming activity of university students returning home for the summer to accompany left-behind children has been going on for nearly a month.







Yicheng Street, Yishui County has launched the“university students accompanying primary school students in reading and learning” activity during the summer vacation, in order to promote the improvement of nationwide reading level and quality, as well as to assist in the summer drowning prevention work for minors. This has sparked a reading fervor of“big students guiding small students”, and has promoted the fine family style and civilized rural customs.

Yicheng Street, Yishui County has mobilized various communities (villages) to self-organize, making full use of the new era civilization practice stations, cultural bookstores and other public cultural platforms, and providing logistical support such as heat protection, water safety, etc., to create a comfortable and safe activity space for university students and primary school students.“Our Hanlin Garden community has a large activity venue with good air conditioning effects, and the children love to come here to read and study, and they can also play games. Over 20 children come here every day on time,” said community volunteer Wu Xiaohan.







Zhang Jiahao, 19 years old, from Luojiazhuang Village, is a student at Tianjin Foreign Studies University. When talking about whether he likes to accompany these village children, he jokingly said,“Using the summer vacation time to do some meaningful things for the children of my hometown, I am very proud.” Participating in the public welfare“micro-class” in Luojiazhuang Village with Zhang Jiahao are Yang Ping from Taishan Medical College and Gao Feng from Ludong University:“During the summer vacation, being able to accompany my hometown's younger siblings to do homework, crafts, and play games, I feel very happy, and it also helps to improve our social practice ability.”







The street also organized young cadres and returning university students participating in the reading and learning activities to learn together and make progress together. Through competitions like“telling the stories of Yicheng”, collective recitation, and sharing exchanges, they use competition to promote learning and use work to promote learning, enhancing the enthusiasm of young university students to participate and improving their reading and learning abilities.

“The 'university students accompanying primary school students in reading and learning' activity has built a bridge to the world of books, allowing participants to truly feel the charm of knowledge and the joy of reading. Currently, Yicheng Street has more than 300 university students and more than 1,000 primary school students participating. In the next step, we will promote this splendid reading and learning journey and carry it forward,” said Liu Xianqiang, the Publicity Commissioner of the Party Working Committee of Yicheng Street.