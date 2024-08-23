Cultural Night School Becomes A New Fashion In The Life Of Young People In Yishui

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Recently, the 20th session of the“Healthy Lecture” course on Traditional Chinese (TCM) diet therapy at the Yishui Youth Night School attracted many students. The students carefully recorded the food pairings and their“therapeutic effects”, the underlying TCM principles to“eat” their way to a healthy lifestyle.“The night school format is very interesting, and I have attended 15 sessions in a row. I can learn a lot of things and greatly enrich my nightlife,” said Ji Fuwen, who was the first to sign up for this session.







It is reported that this is another featured course customized for the young group, following courses such as calligraphy, Eight-Section Brocade, jazz dance, and coffee tasting.“I didn't expect our county town to have such a fashionable night school. Not only can it enrich our leisure life and improve our artistic cultivation, but we can also make friends here and release work pressure,” Ji Fuwen said.

To meet the spiritual and cultural needs of young people, and to address their reality of“working during the day and charging up at night,” the Yishui County Committee of the Communist Youth League has established a public welfare youth night school, continuously releasing the brand influence of“Yishui Youth,” and creating a“Yishui Yeah Life” vibrant night school.







Adopting a“1+4+N” model, the Yishui County Committee of the Communist Youth League has set up a main campus of the youth night school at the Yishui Rural Commercial Bank city branch, and relying on four specialized platforms – the Yishui New China Bookstore Youth Home, the yoga studio, the bakery, and the sports center – to establish four branch campuses of the youth night school, continuously improving the professionalism of the services and the standardization of the operation. The“exchanging venue for service” concept is proposed, where the free youth league venues provide space for youth entrepreneurship training institutions, and the youth committee helps with their publicity and promotion. In return, the institutions regularly offer various public welfare night school courses for the local youth. Currently, through this mechanism, a total of 8 professional youth gathering places have been linked, creating a“10-minute Yishui” youth night school cluster.

Categorized into“career development,”“social integration,”“sports,” and“culture and art,” the night school has signed cooperation agreements with more than 20 experts, including youth calligraphers and photographers, to promote the orderly operation of the“Yishui Yeah Life.” So far, 21 classes in yoga, guitar, photography, and other subjects have been opened, serving more than 600 participants.







The Yishui Youth Night School adheres to the principle of“letting young people take the lead.” For talented and ambitious youth, it encourages their participation in the preparation and organization of the night school, providing them with course resources and a stage for practical training, gradually cultivating them into mature“night school organizers.” Currently, 4 young people have transitioned from being students to“night school organizers.” Integrating the youth night school with the county's youth work, fully utilizing the expertise of various talents, and focusing on the needs of young talents, the initiative ensures that“people are employed according to their abilities, and talents are fully utilized.” Over 20 night school organizers and students have joined the youth volunteer service team, engaging in educational care, live-streaming sales, moxibustion teaching, and scraping therapy services, contributing to rural revitalization and community development.