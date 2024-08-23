ALGA10 (ALGA10), A Diversified Crypto Index Solution, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut ALGA10 (ALGA10) for all BitMart users on August 26, 2024. The ALGA10/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 (UTC).







What is ALGA10 (ALGA10)?

ALGA10 is a diversified cryptocurrency index listed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), providing investors with balanced exposure to the crypto market through a carefully curated selection of ten major digital assets.

The ALGA10 index includes a 65% allocation to Bitcoin (BTC), 15% to Ethereum (ETH), and 7% to Tether (USDT). Other cryptocurrencies, including Binance Coin (BNB), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), Avalanche (AVAX), and Tron (TRX), have smaller allocations, ranging from 1.25% to 2.5%. By maintaining these fixed proportions, ALGA10 offers a stable and strategic investment opportunity for those looking to navigate the volatile crypto landscape with a well-balanced portfolio.

Why ALGA10 (ALGA10)?

ALGA10 is part of the ALGA platform, a cutting-edge CeFi platform designed to help investors overcome common challenges in the cryptocurrency market, such as market instability, lack of experience, and risk management difficulties.

The platform's approach involves integrating stabilizing assets like stablecoins and including more volatile assets to create advanced indices that expand investment opportunities. ALGA10 stands out as a reliable index that addresses asset security and promotes long-term investment strategies, making it an ideal choice for investors seeking a balanced and risk-managed entry into the crypto market.

Token Name: ALGA10

Token Symbol: ALGA10

Token Type: BSC

Total Supply: 10,000 ALGA10

