50K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 23 (Petra)-- Tens of thousands of people performed Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque.About 50,000 people, according to the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem, performed Friday prayers within Al-Aqsa Mosque.According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), the forces are still enforcing harsh limitations on worshipers' access to Al-Aqsa, particularly on Fridays.Thousands of residents of the West governorates are unable to to Jerusalem to pray in Al-Aqsa Mosque because they need special permission to pass through the military checkpoints that encircle the Holy City. This is due to the occupation authority.