50K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque
Date
8/23/2024 2:09:09 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 23 (Petra)-- Tens of thousands of people performed Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque.
About 50,000 people, according to the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem, performed Friday prayers within Al-Aqsa Mosque.
According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), the Occupation
forces are still enforcing harsh limitations on worshipers' access to Al-Aqsa, particularly on Fridays.
Thousands of residents of the West bank
governorates are unable to travel
to Jerusalem to pray in Al-Aqsa Mosque because they need special permission to pass through the military checkpoints that encircle the Holy City. This is due to the occupation authority.
MENAFN23082024000117011021ID1108594521
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.