Eastern Bangladesh Floods Kill 13, Affect 4.5 Million People
Date
8/23/2024 2:09:08 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 23 (Petra)-- Floods brought on by intense rains in Bangladesh's east have left at least 13 people dead and 4.5 million people impacted, according to news reports that quoted the Ministry
in charge of disaster management and relief in a statement on Friday.
"4.5 million people were affected, and 13 people died across the country," the statement verified. In all, 11 of the 64 administrative regions suffered damage from flooding, and around 190,000 more people were placed in temporary shelters.
MENAFN23082024000117011021ID1108594520
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.