Eastern Bangladesh Floods Kill 13, Affect 4.5 Million People


8/23/2024 2:09:08 PM

Amman, Aug. 23 (Petra)-- Floods brought on by intense rains in Bangladesh's east have left at least 13 people dead and 4.5 million people impacted, according to news reports that quoted the Ministry in charge of disaster management and relief in a statement on Friday.
"4.5 million people were affected, and 13 people died across the country," the statement verified. In all, 11 of the 64 administrative regions suffered damage from flooding, and around 190,000 more people were placed in temporary shelters.

Jordan News Agency

