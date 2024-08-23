Normal Summer Conditions Forecast For Today - JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 23 (Petra)-- The weather, on Friday, will be scorching in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with moderate to brisk northwesterly winds. Over the mountain highlands and plains, it will be a typical summer's day.The Jordan Meteorological Department said that tomorrow, Saturday, will see a slight decrease in temperature. The weather will be hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with moderate to brisk northwesterly winds at times. The weather will be mild summer over the mountain highlands and plains.Temperatures in the capital Amman will reach a high of 32 degrees Celsius and a low of 21 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 41 degrees, sliding to 28 degrees at night.