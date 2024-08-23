(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WICHITA, KANSAS, USA, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed author Kathleen Olson invites readers on a compelling journey through history with her latest children's book, Come Run with Me : A Story of the Underground Railroad. Set against the backdrop of one of America's most courageous movements, this captivating tale explores themes of bravery, friendship , and the unyielding quest for freedom.In Come Run with Me, young Polly is no stranger to the secretive activities at her family's Underground Railroad station. But one fateful night in June 1857, she meets Hattie, a girl her own age fleeing the horrors of slavery. As the two girls navigate the dangers surrounding their mission, they forge a deep bond that will forever change their lives. Olson's vivid storytelling brings to life the courage and sacrifices of those who risked everything for freedom.Come Run with Me has already garnered praise for its rich historical context and its ability to captivate both children and adults. One reviewer notes, "This children's chapter book is a good read for adults, as well. It's an engaging and accurate tale of the Underground Railroad as experienced by two young girls who had to grow up quickly." Another review highlights the book's educational impact: "A really good history lesson that is not preachy. Good read and learning experience for all ages.The book is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Waterstones, Books-A-Million, ThriftBooks, Walmart, eBay, and other major retailers in the US. Don't miss out on this inspiring story of courage and friendship-visit OlsonKathleen/books to explore Kathleen Olson's entire collection and find your next great read.Kathleen Olson will be in Chicago during the Printers Row Lit Fest Book Fair for a book signing on September 8, 2024. This is an opportunity for readers to meet the author and get signed copies of her books.About the Author: Kathleen Olson is the author of several books, including The Ghost of Red Shoe Inn, The Time Tree, Silhouette on a Train, The Wiggle Garden, The Big Book of Pointless Knowledge, The People, Shadow Journeys, and Come Run with Me: A Story of the Underground Railroad. Her writing explores the intricate ties between history, nature, and the human experience, leaving a lasting impact on her readers. Kathleen Olson continues to write from her home, creating stories that reveal the hidden wonders of our world and inspire readers.

