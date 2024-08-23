Metallus Honored With 2024 Northcoast 99 Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Metallus (NYSE: MTUS ), a leader in high-quality specialty metals, manufactured components and solutions, has been named a 2024 NorthCoast 99 award winner by ERC, the Employers Resource Council. The NorthCoast 99 award honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent.

"Twenty-six years ago, ERC launched the NorthCoast 99 awards program and event to help our region become a prime destination for companies and high-performing individuals," said Samantha Marx, ERC's Director of Strategic Projects, who oversees the NorthCoast 99 program. "Beyond being a sought-after accolade, this yearlong research initiative offers employers valuable insights and data into policies and practices that successfully attract and retain top talent."

NorthCoast 99 winners participated in a rigorous application process that asked for detailed information on how their organization addresses top-performer attraction, development, and retention in the areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion; employee engagement and talent development; employee well-being; organizational strategy, policies, and benefits; talent attraction, acquisition, and onboarding; and total rewards.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized as a NorthCoast 99 award winner. This award is a testament to the dedication and talent of our team, who are the driving force behind Metallus' success. At Metallus, we believe that fostering a culture of care, collaboration, communication, and growth is key to attracting and retaining top talent. This recognition not only highlights our commitment to our employees but supports our mission of being an industry-leading provider of high-quality specialty metals, manufactured components and supply chain solutions and to deliver exceptional value to our customers, employees and shareholders," stated Mike Williams, Metallus' president and chief executive officer.



"Winning NorthCoast 99 is not easy. This group of 99 employers is constantly evolving, listening, and responding to the needs and desires of today's talent. We commend the 2024 winners for setting a benchmark for excellence," said ERC President Kelly Keefe.

ABOUT METALLUS INC.

Metallus (NYSE: MTUS ) manufactures high-performance specialty metals from recycled scrap metal in Canton, OH, serving demanding applications in industrial, automotive, aerospace & defense and energy end-markets. The company is a premier U.S. producer of alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter), seamless mechanical tubing and manufactured components. In the business of making high-quality steel for more than 100 years, Metallus' proven expertise contributes to the performance of our customers' products. The company employs approximately 1,890 people and had sales of $1.4 billion in 2023. For more information, please visit us at .

About ERC

For over 100 years, ERC has been a trusted resource for organizations in Northeast Ohio and around the country. We help leaders build great workplaces through thought leadership, comprehensive data, and HR solutions that include membership, training and professional development, consultative services, and more. ERC is the founder and producer of the annual NorthCoast 99 awards program and sponsors the ERChealth insurance program for Ohio employers. Learn more at .

