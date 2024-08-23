Checkers & Rally's Launches Best-Ever Value Meal Deal – New 5 for $5

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Now through September 11, value-driven consumers can enjoy the best meal deal around, 5 delicious food items for only $5!

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers & Rally's, the drive-thru restaurant brand known for

craveable food at irresistible value, is offering its best-ever meal deal. Now value seeking customers can get everything they love in a complete meal deal including returning classic Cheese Double Burger or the fan-favorite Spicy Chicken Sandwich, 8-piece Chicken Bites, fries, soft drink plus an Apple Pie, all for only $5!

"We're excited to introduce our best-ever meal deal, the new Checkers & Rally's 5 for $5 with five of our most craveable food items in a complete meal," said Scott Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. "With the addition of our returning favorite Cheese Double and our famous Apple Pie, we're thrilled to offer guests our most value-driven meal deal ever."

Available for a limited time through September 11, the 5 for $5 Meal Deal includes:



Choice of two sandwiches: Bringing back our Cheese Double, a big cheesy burger featuring more than a quarter pound of meat with two 100% beef hamburger patties, a slice of American cheese, dill pickles, diced onions, ketchup and mustard on a sesame seed bun. Or bring the heat with the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, a boldly flavored chicken sandwich topped with iceberg lettuce and mayonnaise on a toasted sesame seed bun.

8-count Chicken Bites, a crispy, juicy, perfectly seasoned serving of all-white-meat chicken.

Small order of Famous Seasoned Fries.

16-ounce icy cold soft drink.

Apple Pie, a crispy apple pie turnover filled with sweet apples then rolled in cinnamon and sugar.

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With almost 800 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards, including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

