Dave Cantin Group Advises Stivers Automotive’S Successful Purchase Of Georgia Ford Dealership From Autonation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dave Cantin Group (DCG), a leading advisor to retail automotive groups and their owners, announces Stivers Automotive's successful purchase of a Ford dealership in Union City, Georgia, from AutoNation.



“Stivers Automotive works with DCG because of the experience and number of transactions we've successfully advised on in the Southeast,” said DCG President and CEO Dave Cantin.“The strength of our team and our knowledge of the enabled us to connect our client with this strategic acquisition.”

Stivers Automotive is a retail automotive group with dealerships in Alabama, Arizona, Georgia and South Carolina. Brothers Eddie and John Stivers of St. Louis, Missouri, own the dealership group. The Stivers brothers are third-generation auto dealers whose family has been in the automobile business since 1927.

AutoNation is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States. With a nationwide network of dealerships, they offer a wide variety of new and used vehicles, customer financing, parts, and maintenance and repair services.

“I want to thank the team at DCG for helping put this deal together,” Stivers Automotive Owner and Dealer Principal Eddie Stivers said.“The support and communication with DCG's team of experts made the transaction go smoothly, and I look forward to working with DCG on future acquisitions.”

Dave Cantin and DCG Managing Directors Joe Beaver and Mike Lacey managed the transaction for Dave Cantin Group.

About The Dave Cantin Group

Headquartered in New York, NY, The Cave Cantin Group (DCG) is a leading automotive M&A advisory company specializing in acquisitions, divestitures, intelligence, and other advisory services. The company is the M&A services provider of choice for North America's top automotive dealership groups. Through its M&A intelligence division, DCG produces the automotive podcast, Dealer News Today , and delivers relevant, timely marketing intelligence, including the automotive industry Market Outlook Report (MOR). The company's nonprofit initiative, DCG Giving, funds child and adolescent cancer research and treatment in communities nationwide as well as other worthy charitable initiatives its clients are passionate about. For more information, please visit davecantingroup.com .

