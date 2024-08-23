BRP WILL PRESENT ITS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2025 RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VALCOURT, QC, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BRP (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO ) will hold its second quarter FY25 results call on Friday, September 6, 2024 .

José Boisjoli, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sébastien Martel, Chief Financial Officer, will present the results of the second quarter of FY25 and address questions from analysts on a conference call at 9 am (EDT).

Second Quarter FY25 Results

The press release will be distributed on Canadian and American newswires on Friday, September 6, at approximately 6 a.m. (EDT).

For investors and analysts:

Telephone: 1-800-717-1738 (toll-free in North America)

Event code: 69861

Click here

for international dial-in numbers

Webcast:

Click here to access the webcast.

Business media are allowed to join the call but will not be permitted to ask questions. This webcast will also be live on the Internet here and accessible to media and interested participants. An archived recording will be available here two hours after the event for 30 days following the original broadcast.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines and exploring new low voltage and human assisted product categories. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP has annual sales of CA$10.4 billion from over 130 countries and a global workforce of close to 20,000 driven, resourceful people.



@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BRP Inc.