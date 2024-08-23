Hansa Biopharma Announces Departure Of Chief Commercial Officer, Matthew Shaulis

Matthew Shaulis, CCO and US President, Hansa Biopharma said, "Joining Hansa was a key moment for my career and while the decision to leave was hard, especially given the company's solid progress, I know that the company will continue to advance innovative science, deliver on its commitment to develop and launch transformative new products, and help patients with rare immunological diseases. I'm proud of the work we have done together at Hansa."

Søren Tulstrup, President and CEO, Hansa Biopharma remarked, "Matt has been a fantastic addition to the Hansa executive team and has made significant contributions across the organization over the past years. I want to thank Matt for his commitment and dedication to advancing key priorities including commercialization efforts in Europe, acceleration of our ConfIdeS US pivotal study, and the initiation of launch planning in the US, and we wish him well in his new endeavor.

Notes to editors

About Hansa Biopharma

Hansa Biopharma is a pioneering commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop and commercialize innovative, lifesaving and life-altering treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions. Hansa Biopharma has developed a first-in-class immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody-cleaving enzyme therapy, which has been shown to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients. Hansa Biopharma has a rich and expanding research and development program based on the Company's proprietary IgG-cleaving enzyme technology platform, to address serious unmet medical needs in transplantation, autoimmune diseases, gene therapy and cancer. Hansa Biopharma is based in Lund, Sweden, and has operations in Europe and the U.S. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HNSA. Find out more at and follow us on LinkedIn .

